Intertek Group’s (IKTSY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

