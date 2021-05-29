Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $842.18. The company had a trading volume of 525,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,665. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $778.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.