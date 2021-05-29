Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Down 57.4% in May

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the April 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $185.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $104.84 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.386 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

