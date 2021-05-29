Investors Buy High Volume of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Call Options (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,294% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $172.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.