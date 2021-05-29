Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) PT Raised to GBX 300

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.
Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
