Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) PT Raised to GBX 300

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £137.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 245 ($3.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

