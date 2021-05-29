ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Short Interest Update

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the April 29th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter worth $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ION Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

NYSE IACA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,397. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.