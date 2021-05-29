iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $138.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

