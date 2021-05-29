iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Increased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,376. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63.

