iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stake Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock remained flat at $$26.74 during trading on Friday. 2,120,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,581. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

