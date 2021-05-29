iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after buying an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,611,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

