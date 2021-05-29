iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $151.95 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.32.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

