iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,617. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.70 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

