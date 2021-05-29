iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $36,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

