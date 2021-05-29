Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $31.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.05 million. Iteris posted sales of $30.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $116.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.47 million to $116.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $129.27 million to $141.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

