Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

ITRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

