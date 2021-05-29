J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.19.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.54. 480,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.