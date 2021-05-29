J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.21

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.21 and last traded at $176.21, with a volume of 1525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,951.11 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $14,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.