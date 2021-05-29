Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,913,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 622,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

