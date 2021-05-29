Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.48. The company had a trading volume of 487,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.98 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

