Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $838.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $48.91.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

