Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Calix worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

