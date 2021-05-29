Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,840 shares of company stock valued at $8,225,874 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.