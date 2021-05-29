Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 742,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,743. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $32.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69.

