Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,839. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

