James Chirnside Buys 13,949 Shares of Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) insider James Chirnside bought 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$15,608.93 ($11,149.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

About Cadence Capital

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.