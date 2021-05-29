Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JBSAY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.66. 101,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,231. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.22.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

