Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Tremor International alerts:

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.