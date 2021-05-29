Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JRVMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,040,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,484. Jervois Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

About Jervois Mining

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

