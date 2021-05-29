Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JRVMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 1,040,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,484. Jervois Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About Jervois Mining
