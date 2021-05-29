JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $40.76

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.76, but opened at $39.92. JFrog shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 1,616 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $50,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

