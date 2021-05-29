JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down to $40.76

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.76, but opened at $39.92. JFrog shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 1,616 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.
The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 408,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $50,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.
About JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
