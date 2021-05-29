Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

