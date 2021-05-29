Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Million

Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce $1.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $1.54 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 million to $61.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

