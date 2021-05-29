JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 966,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,669,000 after acquiring an additional 424,977 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

