Juggernaut (JGN) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.31 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004244 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $57.33 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

