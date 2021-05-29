Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the April 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. 28,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,357. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

