Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

JGHHY remained flat at $$10.46 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

