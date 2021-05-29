Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock worth $3,573,621 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

