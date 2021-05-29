Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £110 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.56 ($132.68).

LON JET opened at GBX 6,371 ($83.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of -68.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,582.44. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

