JUST Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.44 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0600 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $135.68 million and approximately $47.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

