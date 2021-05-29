Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JUVAF opened at $0.54 on Friday. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

