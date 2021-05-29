KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 212.5% in May

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KBCSY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $41.06. 17,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.