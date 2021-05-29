KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 17,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,288. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.