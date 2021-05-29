Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €775.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €699.82 ($823.32).

KER stock opened at €748.80 ($880.94) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €671.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €596.21. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

