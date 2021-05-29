Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 18,171 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.39 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.