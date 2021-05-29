Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $98.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

