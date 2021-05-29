Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.89 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,665 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $65.72 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

