Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.35 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

