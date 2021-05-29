Keybank National Association OH Has $689,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $198.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $207.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.52.

