Keybank National Association OH Has $764,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

