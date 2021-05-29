KeyCorp Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

