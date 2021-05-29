KeyCorp Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $45.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.
Shares of VSTO stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
