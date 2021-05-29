KeyFi Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $19,659.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,980,017 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

